Govt to clear ₹800 crore pending exporters' dues under revamped IES

The government is taking steps to soon clear exporters’ pending dues of ₹800 crore under the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), as it prepares to launch a revamped version of the IES under the recently-approved Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a senior government official said.

This will provide relief to exporters, especially MSMEs that have been grappling with the global uncertainties, including the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on several Indian products.

The outstanding amount pertains to the arrears till December 31, 2024, the official told Business Standard.