Govt to clear ₹800 crore pending exporters' dues under revamped IES

The move aims to ease pressure on MSME exporters as the revamped Interest Equalisation Scheme is folded into the new Export Promotion Mission

US economy, exports
Currently, the scheme isn’t operational since the government didn’t extend it beyond December 31, 2024. (Image: Bloomberg)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is taking steps to soon clear exporters’ pending dues of ₹800 crore under the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), as it prepares to launch a revamped version of the IES under the recently-approved Export Promotion Mission (EPM), a senior government official said. 
This will provide relief to exporters, especially MSMEs that have been grappling with the global uncertainties, including the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed  by the United States (US) on several  Indian products.
 
The outstanding amount pertains to the arrears till December 31, 2024, the official told Business Standard. 
