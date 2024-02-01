Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt to spend less on farmer fertiliser subsidy as world prices soften

India's budget deficit is projected to be 5.8% of gross domestic product in 2023-24. The government aims to curb the deficit to 5.1% in the next financial year

Fertilizers, Farmers

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will cut its fertilizer subsidy in the new fiscal year from April 1 as global prices weaken and the government looks to prune its budget deficit.
 
The South Asian nation will slash the allocation to 1.64 trillion rupees ($19.8 billion) in 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her interim budget speech in parliament Thursday. That compares with a revised subsidy of 1.89 trillion rupees for the current fiscal year.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The reduced spend will help India trim its budget deficit, but could pose challenges for the government trying to manage food inflation. India uses the subsidy to reimburse companies for selling fertilizer to farmers at below-market prices. If cultivators have to bear higher costs, they might trim the use of crop nutrients, putting the country’s food security at risk.
 
India’s budget deficit is projected to be 5.8% of gross domestic product in 2023-24. The government aims to curb the deficit to 5.1% in the next financial year.
 
Shares of Indian fertilizer producers fell on concerns that a reduction in subsidies will cut consumption of the crop nutrients. National Fertilizers Ltd. slid as much as 5.1% in Mumbai, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. declined as much as 4.7%, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. fell 1.4%.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

Power consumption rises nearly 6% to 133.83 billion units in January

India yet to see significant improvement in debt affordability: Moody's

Interim Budget: Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 50,000 crore in FY25

Govt extends export incentive scheme for apparel, garment till March 2026

GST collections to drive FY25 gross tax revenue to Rs 38.31 trillion

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman fertilisers fertiliser subsidy Union budgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon