Interim Budget: Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 50,000 crore in FY25

The Centre aims to raise Rs 50,000 crore through divestment receipts or proceeds for the management of equity in public companies in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Interim Budget documents showed.

This is Rs 20,000 crore higher than what the government expected to earn during the current fiscal.

The revised estimate (RE) for the current fiscal—Rs 30,000 crore—has been lowered by 41 per cent from the earlier target of Rs 51,000 crore.

This is the fourth time that the government has not been able to meet the disinvestment target set at the beginning of the year. In the recent past, the government was able to meet its disinvestment target in FY19. In FY20, the actual collections were half the budget estimate (BE) for the year. During the pandemic years—FY21 and FY22—the receipts were significantly lower than BE, followed by a similar trend in FY23.

The government has so far achieved 40 per cent of the current year’s revised disinvestment target, with just two months remaining to mop up Rs 17,496 crore to meet the revised target.

So far this fiscal year, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has raised Rs 12,504 crore as disinvestment receipts and over Rs 44,059.84 crore as a dividend, DIPAM data showed.

Of the proceeds collected so far this year, it has been mostly dependent on small stock market transactions, such as Offer for Sale (OFS) in the case of Coal India, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, SJVN Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation of India, IREDA, and IRCON International Ltd.

The Interim Budget did not mention new asset sales for FY25. Some other important transactions that have spilled over into the next year include the disinvestment in IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel, and BEML.

The Centre has already exceeded the dividends' initial target from public sector enterprises in FY24 by Rs 1,050 crore. The revised estimate stands at Rs 50,000 crore, as compared to the BE of Rs 43,000 crore.

For FY25, the interim Budget has estimated such dividends at a lower level from the RE for FY23 at Rs 48,000 crore.

The government is to receive a dividend/surplus of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), nationalised banks, and financial institutions worth Rs 1.04 trillion in the current fiscal, which is more than double than the BE of Rs 48,000 crore. The FY25 BE is Rs 1.02 trillion.