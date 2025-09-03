Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%

Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%

There are no duties on semiconductors, electronics, and pharmaceuticals, among others, according to an August 27 Asia Insights note from Nomura

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Government intervention in the form of economic support for key industries could also emerge as an investment driver, he added. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sachin P Mampatta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:48 AM IST

The value of aggregate new orders rose ahead of escalating geopolitical tensions and fresh tariffs on India.
 
Orders worth ₹59,755 crore came in across 158 companies in July, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is 29.1 per cent higher than the ₹46,297 crore worth of orders recorded in July 2024. The rise came just before the US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff — on top of the earlier 25 per cent levy — taking the aggregate tariff on Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent. The new tariff became effective
