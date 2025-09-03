Growth spurt before Donald Trump tariff squeeze: July orders jump 29%

The value of aggregate new orders rose ahead of escalating geopolitical tensions and fresh tariffs on India.

Orders worth ₹59,755 crore came in across 158 companies in July, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). This is 29.1 per cent higher than the ₹46,297 crore worth of orders recorded in July 2024. The rise came just before the US imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff — on top of the earlier 25 per cent levy — taking the aggregate tariff on Indian exports to as high as 50 per cent. The new tariff became effective