GST collection rises 10% to Rs 1.73 trn in May on higher revenues

"The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at Rs 1.73 trillion," the ministry said in a statement

The 10 per cent year-on-year growth in May collection is driven by a strong increase in revenues from domestic transactions (up 15.3 per cent) amid slowing of imports (down 4.3 per cent). Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

The country's gross GST collections rose to Rs 1.73 trillion in May, growing 10 per cent year on year driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Saturday.
GST collections had touched a record high of Rs 2.10 trillion last month.
"The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month of May 2024 stood at Rs 1.73 trillion," the ministry said in a statement.
The 10 per cent year-on-year growth in May collection is driven by a strong increase in revenues from domestic transactions (up 15.3 per cent) amid slowing of imports (down 4.3 per cent).
After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for May 2024 stood at Rs 1.44 trillion, reflecting a growth of 6.9 per cent compared to the same period last year.
The gross GST collections in FY25 till May 2024 stood at Rs 3.83 trillion, which is a 11.3 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 14.2 per cent) and marginal increase in imports (up 1.4 per cent).
After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue in the FY 2024-25 till May 2024 stood at Rs 3.36 trillion, reflecting a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

