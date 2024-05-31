Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tracking the rise of Reserve Bank of India's physical gold reserves

In the annual report for 2023-24, RBI has said - of the 514.07 metric tonne of gold held as asset of Banking Department, 100.28 metric tonnes held in India and 413.79 metric tonnes held abroad

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

Photo: Unsplash

Manojit Saha Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Physical gold holding of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood at 822.10 tonnes as on March 31, 2024, an increase of 27.47 tonnes compared to 794.63 tonnes on March 31, 2023.
 
Of the 822.10 tonnes of gold, 308.03 tonnes is held as backing for Notes Issued, than last year’s 301.09 tonnes, and is shown separately as an asset of Issue Department of the RBI. The balance 514.07 tonnes is held as an asset of the Banking Department.

Last year, it was 493.54 tonnes. In the annual report for 2023-24, the RBI said that of the 514.07 tonnes of gold held as assets of the Banking Department, 100.28 tonnes has been reserved in India and 413.79 tonnes abroad.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The value of gold (including gold deposit) held as an asset of the Banking Department increased 19.06 per cent from Rs 2.31 trillion last year to Rs 2.75 trillion on March 31, 2024.
 
The increase is on account of addition of gold, rise in gold prices and depreciation of rupee and dollar, the RBI said.

Chart

Topics : Gold RBI Reserve Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon