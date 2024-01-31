Sensex (    %)
                        
GST collections rise 10.4% to Rs 1.72 trn in January, second highest-ever

This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 lakh crore or more

GST

The highest-ever monthly GST collection was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 lakh crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections jumped 10.4 per cent to over Rs 1.72 trillion in January, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
This is the second-highest monthly collection ever and marks the third month in this financial year with a collection of Rs 1.70 trillion or more.
"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4 per cent y-o-y growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023 (till 05:00 PM on 31.01.2023)," the ministry said.
During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6 per cent year-on-year growth (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024), reaching Rs 16.69 trillion against Rs 14.96 trillion collected in the same period of the previous year(April 2022-January 2023).
The highest-ever monthly GST collection was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 trillion.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

