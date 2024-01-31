Sensex (    %)
                        
At Rs 9.82 trn, April-Dec fiscal deficit 55% of govt's annual target

The government's capital expenditure for the April-December financial year 2024 period stood at 67.3 per cent of the target, with the third quarter seeing an expansion of 24 per cent in the capex

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget for financial year 25, the fiscal deficit of the Centre touched 55 per cent (Rs 9.8 trillion) of the full-year target for the April to December period of financial year 24, the latest data by the Controller General of Accounts released on Wednesday showed.

The fiscal deficit number was marginally lower than Rs 9.9 trillion for the corresponding period last year, at 59.8 per cent of the full-year target. The government is aiming to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product by the end of this financial year from 6.4 per cent last year, and to 4.5 per cent of GDP by financial year 26.
The total revenue receipts for the first three quarters of the current financial year were 77.6 per cent of the target against 80.3 per cent for the corresponding period last year, according to the CGA data. The tax revenue reached 74.2 per cent of the budget estimate compared to 80.4 per cent last year.

“ICRA does not expect the fiscal deficit target of Rs 17.9 trillion for financial year 2024 to be breached. However, a lower nominal GDP than what the Union Budget had pencilled in, could result in the fiscal deficit printing at 6.0 per cent of GDP,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA.

The government’s capital expenditure for the April-December financial year 2024 period stood at 67.3 per cent of the target, with the third quarter seeing an expansion of 24 per cent in the capex. In December 2023, capex more than doubled on a year-on-year basis to Rs 880 billion, offsetting the outturn in the previous two months. The government needs to incur around Rs 3.3 trillion in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 to meet the full-year target for capex this fiscal.

Nayar added that ICRA expects the government’s capex to undershoot the financial year 2024 Budget Estimate by Rs 0.75 trillion, which still implies a robust year-on-year growth of 26 per cent.

The Centre’s revenue expenditure stood at 68 per cent of the budget estimate in April-December financial year 24, against 72.9 per cent last year. Experts said that the revenue expenditure is likely to mildly overshoot the financial year 2024 Budget Estimate, on account of major subsidies and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The central tax devolution to the states rose to Rs 7.5 trillion during April-December 2023, 22.6 per cent higher than Rs 6.1 trillion transferred during April-December 2022.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

