GST revamp major boost for energy transition, investor confidence

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation has come as a major boost for India’s energy transition with a focus on renewable energy projects, and the new rates will help build investor confidence, according to industry leaders and sector experts.
“The GST rationalisation reflects the government’s commitment to the clean energy transition. The reduction of GST on renewable energy devices and equipment to a uniform 5 per cent will lower project costs and accelerate the capacity addition needed to meet clean energy targets,” said Amit Paithankar, CEO and Whole-time Director, Waaree Energies Ltd.
He added that the change—reduction of GST on renewable energy equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent—sends a strong signal to investors, improving the financial viability and attractiveness of the renewable energy sector, and at the same time directly reduces the overall cost of solar modules which can be passed on to consumers.
“Waaree is committed to passing on these benefits to customers, which will make our products more competitive in the market. While the exact reduction will depend on project specifications and configurations, customers can expect a tangible decrease in module prices, further strengthening the case for solar adoption,” he said.
Apart from lowering project costs, the rationalisation will enhance the financial viability of solar, wind, battery storage, and green hydrogen solutions, accelerating their adoption across industries and households. The new rate may temporarily deepen the issue of inverted taxation, but industry leaders said the government’s focus on faster input tax credit refunds will help address this.
The lower tax burden may, however, present a few short-term challenges. “Developers of projects awarded prior to this rate change will face the complexities of renegotiating existing Power Purchase Agreements under Change in Law clauses. The accumulated input tax credit on capital goods could lead to one-time blockage of working capital, a hurdle that industry would pass through given the holistic positive change,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax and New Energy Partner, EY India.
The GST Council has recommended bringing coal, which previously attracted 5 per cent GST along with a ₹400 per tonne compensation cess, under 18 per cent GST. GST on oil and gas exploration services is also seen rising from 12 per cent to 18 per cent. This will raise operational costs for traditional energy producers and subtly incentivise a shift towards cleaner energy alternatives, according to Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP.
“Equally significant is the resolution of the long-disputed deemed 70:30 valuation for EPC contracts, which had created compliance uncertainty and litigation for renewable projects. By providing clarity on both taxation and valuation, the Council has enhanced cost competitiveness, reduced capital intensity, and strengthened investor confidence,” Mishra said.
The GST on electric vehicles remains unchanged at 5 per cent, but the tax rate for fuel cell vehicles has been cut from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, in a move aimed at boosting the use of green hydrogen-fuelled cars, buses, and trucks. Similarly, while GST for lithium-ion batteries remains at 18 per cent, GST on non-lithium ion batteries, including lead acid and sodium ion technologies, has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.