Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / GST on lifesaving drugs reduced to nil: Check full list of tax on medicines

GST on lifesaving drugs reduced to nil: Check full list of tax on medicines

GST Council meet outcome: GST on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage has been reduced to 5% from 12%

hospitals, take two, Drug

GST has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent on all other drugs and medicines. (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Shivansh Jauhri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major overhaul in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime on Tuesday evening, bringing much relief to the common man. The GST regime will now have two tax slabs — 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with 40 per cent special slab for super luxury and sin items.
 
Among the most important changes was the reduction of GST on lifesaving drugs and medicines. GST on 33 lifesaving drugs and medicines has been reduced to 'nil' from 12 per cent, and 'nil' from 5 per cent on three lifesaving drugs and medicines used for the treatment of cancer, rare diseases, and other severe chronic diseases. 
 
 
GST has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent on all other drugs and medicines.

GST on medical apparatus and devices

 
GST on various medical apparatus and devices used for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary usage or for physical or chemical analysis has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. 

Also Read

P Chidambaram

Chidambaram welcomes new GST reforms but says move is '8 years too late'

Nirmala Sitharaman

Festival cheer: Two-rate GST structure approved; new rates from Sep 22

Nirmala Sitharaman

GST Council clears 2-slab structure: What gets cheaper, what gets expensive

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister announced the creation of a task force on refor­ms to help India achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Are markets overoptimistic on GST rate overhaul as council meet gets going?

Sitharaman

Two-rate GST structure approved; new rates to kick-in from Sept 22: FM

 
This includes: Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included. 
 
Animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera and other blood fractions and modified immunological products, whether or not obtained by means of biotechnological processes; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products.
 
Additionally, GST on various medical equipment and supplies devices such as wadding gauze, bandages, diagnostic kits and reagents, blood glucose monitoring system (Glucometer) medical devices, etc, has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent. 
 
Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes, will be taxed at 5 per cent.
 
Other items taxed at 5 per cent are: pharmaceutical goods including sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable; Waste pharmaceuticals other than contraceptives.
 

GST on medicines and lifesaving drugs reduced

 
Check full list here:
 
Following drugs have been moved from 5 per cent to NIL (3)
 
  • Agalsidase Beta
  • Imiglucerase
  • Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa
 
Following drugs have been moved from 12 per cent to NIL (33)
 
  • Onasemnogene abeparvovec
  • Asciminib
  • Mepolizumab
  • Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
  • Daratumumab
  • Daratumumab subcutaneous
  • Teclistamab
  • Amivantamab
  • Alectinib
  • Risdiplam 
  • Obinutuzumab
  • Polatuzumab vedotin
  • Entrectinib
  • Atezolizumab
  • Spesolimab
  • Velaglucerase Alpha
  • Agalsidase Alfa
  • Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol
  • Idursulphatase
  • Alglucosidase Alfa
  • Laronidase
  • Olipudase Alfa
  • Tepotinib
  • Avelumab
  • Emicizumab
  • Belumosudil
  • Miglustat
  • Velmanase Alfa
  • Alirocumab
  • Evolocumab
  • Cystamine Bitartrate
  • CI-Inhibitor injection
  • Inclisiran
 
Following drugs have been moved to 5 per cent  from 12 per cent
 
All Drugs and medicines including:
 
  • Fluticasone Furoate + Umeclidinium + Vilanterol FF/UMEC/VI
  • Brentuximab Vedotin
  • Ocrelizumab
  • Pertuzumab
  • Pertuzumab + trastuzumab
  • Faricimab
 

More From This Section

QSR, FMCG, Packaged food and beverage

FMCG sector set to gain as soaps, noodles, shampoo shift to 5% GST slab

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI to conduct 8-day VRRR auction to absorb ₹1.5 trn from banking system

PMI, PMI INDIA

Services sector growth hits 15-year high in August on robust demand

Finance, FDI

Equity FDI grows 15% to $18.6 billion in Q1, total inflows up 12%

India Inc, corporates, Indian CEOS, BOARD MEETING

Despite hardening corp bond yields, India Inc not warming up to bank loans

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Nirmala Sitharaman GST Council Medical devices Pharmaceutical BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayImmigration Act 2025 Motilal Oswal Stock PickGST RatesSchool Holiday TodayBihar Bandh TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon