Home / Finance / Personal Finance / GST exemption on life, health policies: Lock in lower term premiums now

GST exemption on life, health policies: Lock in lower term premiums now

Enhance sum insured on base health policy, buy add-on cover

Experts estimate that policyholders can expect health premiums to fall by 10–12 per cent across individual, family floater, and senior citizen plans.

Himali Patel Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

The 56th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has exempted all individual life and health insurance policies from GST, removing the earlier 18 per cent levy. The exemption will apply from September 22, 2025.
 
The move makes insurance more affordable, especially for first-time buyers. “It lowers the entry barrier for millions who remain uninsured. This is a behavioural nudge that will encourage families to prioritise protection,” says Ankit Agarwal, founder and chief executive officer, InsuranceDekho.
 
However, the benefit for policyholders may not equal the full 18 per cent. “Insurers now face the loss of
