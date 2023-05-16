close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Haryana enhances monthly allowance for dwarfs, eunuchs to Rs 2,750

He said the applicant will have to produce a certificate from a civil surgeon for availing the allowance under both the categories

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Haryana government has enhanced the monthly allowance for dwarfs and eunuchs by Rs 250 to Rs 2,750 per month.

The enhanced allowance will be applicable from April 1 this year.

Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Om Prakash Yadav made the announcement after a meeting here on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

He said that to get the allowance under both these schemes, a person should be a domicile of Haryana and should be at least 18 years of age.

"Under the dwarf allowance, the (maximum) height of male should be 3 feet 8 inches and the (maximum) height of females should be 3 feet 3 inches," he said.

He said the applicant will have to produce a certificate from a civil surgeon for availing the allowance under both the categories.

Also Read

Rajasthan govt announces 4% hike in DA of state employees, pensioners

Haryana govt hikes dearness allowance by 4% for state govt employees

Behead me, but can't do anything to increase dearness allowance: Mamata

Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women to be implemented, says TN CM

Paytm monthly transacting users surge to 89 mn, leads offline payments

Crack down on 'resale' of Russia oil: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

Russian firms investing rupee surplus in Indian govt debt: IBA chief

Exports saw sharp fall on decline in US and UAE share, shows govt data

DPIIT seeks GST rate reduction for certain segments of leather sector

FY24 national-highway construction a slow start due to unseasonal rain

Yadav said that from April 1, the amount of old age samman allowance, widow pension, disabled pension and "ladli social security" allowance have also been increased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : monthly allowances Haryana Haryana Government

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Haryana enhances monthly allowance for dwarfs, eunuchs to Rs 2,750

Image
1 min read

Crack down on 'resale' of Russia oil: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

oil barrels
1 min read

Russian firms investing rupee surplus in Indian govt debt: IBA chief

Sunil Mehta, PNB MD & CEO
1 min read
Premium

Exports saw sharp fall on decline in US and UAE share, shows govt data

Private sector likely to get limited access to Gati Shakti portal
3 min read

DPIIT seeks GST rate reduction for certain segments of leather sector

leather sector, leather bags
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sensex sheds 413 pts as HDFC twins, RIL weigh; Nifty ends below 18,300

Bulls and bears
1 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps 49% to Rs 3,005 cr, revenue up 14.3%

airtel
2 min read

Indian Oil posts first profit increase in 5 quarters as crude prices cool

Indian Oil Corp
2 min read

HDFC, HDFC Bank turn ex-date for dividend; shares fall up to 2%

HDFC Ltd
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon