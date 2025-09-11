Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HMSI to cut model prices by up to ₹18,800 to pass on GST rate cut benefit

The company will pass on full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers across its product portfolio, the company said in a statement

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said price of its models up to 350 cc would come down. Image: Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said price of its models up to 350 cc would come down by up to ₹18,800 with it passing on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The company will pass on full benefits of the recent GST rate reduction to its customers across its product portfolio, the company said in a statement.

This will include both scooters and motorcycles up to 350 cc category, it added.

Following the GST Council's decision to reduce GST on two-wheelers from 28 to 18 per cent, the customers will now enjoy significant ex-showroom price savings of up to ₹18,800, depending on the model, HMSI said.

 

"The reduction in GST on two-wheelers and spare parts is a timely and forward-looking step, making vehicles more affordable and strengthening the overall ecosystem," HMSI Director, Sales & Marketing, Yogesh Mathur said.

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

