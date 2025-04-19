Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 09:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / IIFT to start course on trade negotiations soon: Commerce Secy

IIFT to start course on trade negotiations soon: Commerce Secy

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal also said that Abhijit Das-authored "Strategies in GATT and WTO Negotiations" book can be a starting textbook in the Center for WTO Studies and IIFT

shipping, container, import, export, trade

With the increasing number of free trade agreements, negotiating skills are going to be key in the coming days. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Commerce Ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will "very" soon start a course on negotiations, as this is an important skill set required in areas like free trade agreements, a top government official said on Saturday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal also said that Abhijit Das-authored "Strategies in GATT and WTO Negotiations" book can be a starting textbook in the Center for WTO Studies and IIFT.

While releasing Das's book, he said there was previously no publication that provided a comprehensive perspective on trade negotiations.

"When we look at these issues in the Department of Commerce, we always felt that there is a need for a negotiation course, which IIFT will be starting very soon," the secretary said.

 

With the increasing number of free trade agreements, negotiating skills are going to be key in the coming days as it involves officials from different departments. India is negotiating several agreements including with the US, the UK, Oman, Australia, Peru, and European Union (EU).

Also Read

Giorgia Meloni, Meloni

Italy's Meloni to test her role as EU-US bridge in talks with Trump

PremiumTrade, tariff, FTA

Trade and Trump: Time to counter tariffs with global cooperation

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India to expand trade ties with nations offering fair FTAs: Piyush Goyal

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

EU pledges $1.8 bn aid package to Palestinian Authority to rebuild Gaza

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia claims attack on Ukraine's Sumy was supposed to target troops

"...On a daily basis, I'm finding it very difficult to see that our negotiators, you know, can be as good as the negotiators, which are coming from the USTR office or from the European Commission's office. They have served for 25 to 30 years in their job...They do only one job throughout their career...We really find that although our guys are knowledgeable, they are very dedicated, but perhaps, you know, there is a dearth of negotiating skills," Barthwal said.

Talking about the book, he said, "If I give it to my negotiators, they will know from where to begin. So that is the beauty of this book.".

"We felt that there is a need for a good course curriculum on negotiations. And the negotiations, rightly pointed out, are not simply the multilateral negotiation, but also, many times the plurilateral negotiations..and the flavor of the day is the bilateral negotiations".

Das has more than two decades of experience in international trade in various capacities, including five years in trade policy making in the Government of India and twelve years as the Head of the Centre for WTO Studies, New Delhi.

He has participated directly in many multilateral and FTA negotiations, including the WTO Doha Round.

More From This Section

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

BTA push: Indian team to visit US next week to discuss modalities

India US trade agreement 2025, Bilateral Trade Agreement BTA India US, sector-specific trade talks India US, virtual trade negotiations India US, Donald Trump reciprocal tariffs, 90 trade deals in 90 days, India US tariff discussions, US trade policy

India-US trade pact's terms of reference includes about 19 chapters: Report

India USA

India-US proposed trade pact's terms of reference include 19 chapters

PremiumViswanatha Raju at his Gutlapadu shrimp farm in West Godavari district. The farm spans over 60 acres

Caught in Trump's tariff net: Andhra's shrimp farmers face global blowback

PremiumIndia trade policy, India china trade, tariffs

Trade war 2.0: Why India must seize its global value chain opportunity now

Topics : European Union IIFT Foreign trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon