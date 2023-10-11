close
IMF's focus has to be macroeconomic surveillance, policy guidance: FM

Finance and central bank deputies meeting to start discussions on key agenda

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, addressing a roundtable discussion at the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, emphasised that the primary role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should centre on macroeconomic surveillance and policy guidance, mirroring the changing demands of its members. She accentuated the essence of multilateralism, underscoring the need for collaborative, consensus-driven solutions to global challenges.

The roundtable, led by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, saw Sitharaman highlight the IMF's crucial role in navigating challenges related to debt restructuring and bolstering cooperation on debt matters. This includes the IMF's collaborative efforts with India and the World Bank through the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

In a statement by the Finance Ministry, it was noted that Sitharaman also underscored the need for the IMF to maintain a robust capital base via quota-based resources to ensure its centrality in the global financial safety network.

Further, Sitharaman convened with IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, indicating India's eagerness to collaborate with the IMF in aiding developing countries to bolster domestic resource mobilisation, a sentiment echoed by G20 leaders.

On another note, the G20 finance and central bank deputies are slated to convene on Thursday to shape discussions on enhancing the financial prowess of multilateral development banks and other pivotal topics. In the run-up to this assembly, a seminar focusing on "Strengthening the Financial Capacity of MDBs" was orchestrated by the G20 India Presidency. Both Finance Secretary Ajay Seth and Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran partook in these dialogues, exploring avenues to augment financing for MDBs and the effective deployment of these strategies.

Following the deputies' discussions, a gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled for October 12 and 13. Sitharaman is also set to engage in bilateral discussions with nations such as Morocco, the African Union, and France, among others.

Furthermore, Sitharaman will participate in the G7 Africa Ministerial Roundtable focusing on macroeconomic prospects and the "Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement" initiative alongside the World Bank Group. She is also slated to deliver a keynote speech at a session dedicated to the evolution of MDBs, a collaboration between the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Center for Global Development.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman IMF on India Macroeconomic policy Morocco

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon