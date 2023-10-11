close
Govt tweaks PLI white goods scheme norms for simplifying operation

The changes have been made on the basis of various suggestions received from the beneficiaries as well as industry association.

PLI, production

Representative Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
The Centre has revamped the production-linked incentive (PLI) rules for white goods, specifically air conditioners (ACs) and LED lights, to foster a more straightforward operational framework and promote business ease, as per an official announcement on Wednesday.

The modifications, informed by suggestions from beneficiaries and industry associations, encompass a range of areas: refining investment norms to determine eligibility, prolonging the timeframe for incentive disbursement claims, facilitating visits by the administrative ministry to manufacturing sites, and providing more leeway for establishing additional production facilities.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) shared revised guidelines, now tasking project monitoring agencies (PMAs) with verifying claim eligibility and recommending incentive disbursement.

Also Read: Indian smartphone firms having a tough time meeting PLI targets for FY24

In a notable shift, the 'Cost-Plus' method will replace the comparable uncontrolled price (CUP) approach for determining sales prices in situations of captive consumption or supplies within group companies. This change also necessitated a revision in the definition of 'Arm's length', the statement explained.

Another update allows for the rolling over of bank guarantees prior to the expiration of the current guarantee during the scheme's tenure. The deadline for companies to file their incentive disbursement claims has been pushed from 31 October to 15 January of the succeeding financial year.

Furthermore, businesses will now have three years, up from the previous two, to submit details and relevant documentation for any additional operational location.

DPIIT had first notified the scheme in April 2021. Set to run from FY22 to FY29, it has an allocation of Rs 6,238 crore. Of the 64 chosen participants, 15 have begun commercial production, having opted for a gestation period until 31 March 2022. The remainder, who have selected a gestation timeline up to 31 March 2023, are progressing through various implementation stages.

Topics : PLI scheme Investment DPIIT

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

