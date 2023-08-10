Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

The debate on the no-confidence motion, moved by the INDIA bloc against the Centre, is in its last leg today, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday spoke on India's growing economy.





"In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just nine years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our government - despite Covid-19. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy of the world," she said.

She cited an instance where brokerage firm Morgan Stanley had upgraded India's rating as its economy was doing well.





"UPA wasted an entire decade because there was a lot of corruption and cronyism. Today, every crisis and adversity has been changed into a reform and an opportunity," she said.



She added, "Transformation comes through actual delivery, and not through spoken words. You [UPA] show dreams to people. We make their dreams a reality. We believe in empowering all and appeasement of none."



Commenting on the banking sector's situation, the Finance Minister stated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took measures to improve the banking sector during its tenure.





"Our Direct Benefit Transfer [DBT] story sets an example for the rest of the world. I recognise the operationalisation of DBT by UPA but only Rs 7,367 crores were transferred in 2013-14. From that amount, DBT transfers have increased five times by 2014-15 itself. In the last financial year, Rs 7.16 trillion have been transferred through DBT," she added.



Speaking on the soaring prices of tomatoes, Sitharaman said that hte government was procuring and distributing the kitchen staple through cooperative societies like National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"We have realised that the banking sector needs to be healthy and therefore we took a lot of measures. Banks are now able to work without political interference, they are working with professionals. Banks mein failaya hua aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai [we are cleaning up the mess left by you]," she said.

Taking a jibe at the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, she said during UPA's rule, citizens were "supposed to" get benefits, and during the NDA's rule, people "are already getting" the benefits.

She also said the same process had started in Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from July 14.

On the newly-formed INDIA coalition, she asked whether they are fighting among themselves, instead of fighting in unification. "Karnataka's Health Minister came to Delhi to see the mohalla clinics here. He came and said that there is nothing special in them and we are disappointed. This is one of the examples of their fight," the Union minister stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against his government on Thursday. He is expected to address the House at 4 pm.

PM Modi's reply will come after two days of fierce debate on the no-confidence motion -- which is now in its last leg today. The motion was moved by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over the Manipur violence.

The no-confidence debate was initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. During the debate, he said the Opposition was forced to bring the no-trust motion to break the maun vrat (vow of silence) of PM Modi on the Manipur issue.



Since the Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20, the Manipur issue has created logjams in House proceedings, with the Opposition demanding a statement from PM Modi on the matter.



