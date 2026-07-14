In dire straits, again: Iran attacks deepen Hormuz shipping crisis
On Monday night, Iran hit two oil tankers from the United Arab Emirates with cruise missiles, killing an Indian crew member
Shubhangi Mathur
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Renewed tensions between the United States and Iran have sharply reduced vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with ship movements falling to their lowest level in nearly a month. On Monday night, Iran hit two oil tankers from the United Arab Emirates with cruise missiles, killing an Indian crew member. The supertankers were sailing “dark” through the Strait, threatening one of the main methods of getting non-Iranian crude to the global market during the war.
Topics : Iran Shipping industry Trade route