In first critical mineral auction, no bidder for J&K lithium block

The Centre has initiated the auction of 38 critical & strategic minerals to date. The initial tranche included 20 blocks, while the subsequent tranche consisted of 18 blocks

critical minerals
Nitin Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

The maiden auction of critical minerals by the Centre has faced a setback with close to seven blocks, including the lithium block in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), finding almost no takers.

These seven blocks pertain to critical minerals, such as Glauconite, Graphite, Nickel, Platinum Group Elements (PGE), Potash, Lithium, and Titanium. They are spread across Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

According to sources, the government did not receive a single bid for the lithium block in J&K in the first round.

“There is a lack of interest from potential buyers in the lithium block

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

