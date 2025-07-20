Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

As India prepares for trade negotiations with Chile, Peru and the Mercosur bloc, officials in New Delhi are approaching the discussions with caution, amid China’s growing influence in the Latin American region and suspicious market access in the past.

“We need to have strong firewalls and need to be very careful. We don’t want a repeat of what happened in the case of India’s trade deal with Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (Asean) or United Arab Emirates to some extent,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

India’s concerns stem from China’s rising presence in South America. China is among