Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 11:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

China's growing influence in the Latin American region raises concerns

Exports, Export
premium

India’s concerns stem from China’s rising presence in South America. Photo: Bloomberg

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India prepares for trade negotiations with Chile, Peru and the Mercosur bloc, officials in New Delhi are approaching the discussions with caution, amid China’s growing influence in the Latin American region and suspicious market access in the past.
 
“We need to have strong firewalls and need to be very careful. We don’t want a repeat of what happened in the case of India’s trade deal with Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (Asean) or United Arab Emirates to some extent,” a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
India’s concerns stem from China’s rising presence in South America. China is among
Topics : Trade deals India trade policy Chile Peru-India Latin America
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon