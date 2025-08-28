India's crude oil imports from Russia to dip briefly, then rebound

India’s crude oil imports from Russia are set to dip in September and October by between 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 500,000 bpd, from an average of 1.7 million bpd in 2024, as the muted cargo booking activity of late July and early August takes full effect.

Discounts on Russian crude narrowed during that period amid looming US tariffs, prompting Indian refiners to switch to supplies from the Middle East, West Africa and the US. This led to a spike in Dubai prices, driven by increased tendering. Dubai crude has risen $3.4 per barrel