India's GDP estimated to grow 7.8% in Q1 FY26, above RBI's 6.5% forecast

India's GDP estimated to grow 7.8% in Q1 FY26, above RBI's 6.5% forecast

The RBI estimated the GDP for Q1 FY26 at 6.5 per cent, whereas the annual GDP for FY26 was forecasted at 6.5 per cent

GDP expanded 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter of 2025.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April–June) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday.   During the same period last year GDP growth was recorded at 6.5 per cent.  These estimates are above the Reserve Bank of India's forecast of 6.5 per cent for Q1 FY26. During the last last monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, earlier this month, the RBI had retained its forecast for the first quarter and the entire financial year at 6.5 per cent. 
 

Q4FY25 sees strong economic growth

GDP expanded 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the March quarter of 2025, accelerating from an upwardly revised 6.4 per cent in the December quarter and sharply above market expectations of 6.7 per cent. This marked the fastest growth rate of the financial year.
 
The rebound reflected traction in economic activity, driven by easing food and energy prices, lower benchmark interest rates, and rising investment. India’s relatively low dependence on exports also insulated it from global tariff threats. 
 
Gross fixed capital formation surged 9.4 per cent in the period, the highest in nearly two years, and private consumption expanded by 6 per cent.
 
In the meantime, the net foreign demand had a positive impact on the GDP growth, with exports rising by 3.9 per cent, while imports slumped by 12.7 per cent.

RBI's quarterly growth forecast

The RBI has retained its real GDP growth forecast for FY26 at 6.5 per cent, underpinned by resilient domestic demand, continued government capital expenditure, and signs of improving rural consumption.

The quarterly GDP forecast stands as follows:

  • Q1 FY26: 6.5 per cent
  • Q2 FY26: 6.7 per cent
  • Q3 FY26: 6.6 per cent
  • Q4 FY26: 6.3 per cent
  • FY26: 6.5 per cent

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

