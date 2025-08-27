Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7% in Q1, set to ease further: Poll

India's GDP growth likely slowed to 6.7% in Q1, set to ease further: Poll

The poll showed India GDP growth slowing to 6.5 per cent this quarter, 6.3 per cent in October-December and 6.2 per cent in January-March

GDP

Growth was forecast to average 6.3 per cent this fiscal year, the slowest in five years (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BENGALURU
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's economy likely slowed to 6.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, a Reuters poll of economists showed, as weak industrial activity and subdued private investment offset a rebound in government spending.

The Indian government has ramped up capital spending during the first quarter of this fiscal year, but weak consumer demand has kept private investment subdued in Asia's third-largest economy.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) efforts to spur demand by cutting the key repo rate by 75 basis points during the same period, including a larger-than-expected half-percentage-point reduction in June, have had a muted impact on growth. Many private banks have yet to pass on lower rates to consumers.

 

An expected slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) to 6.7 per cent from 7.4 per cent in the previous quarter according to the median forecast of 70 economists in an August 18-26 Reuters poll is still slightly higher than the RBI's recent forecast of 6.5 per cent.

Forecasts for the data, due on August 29, ranged from 6.2 per cent to 7.3 per cent.

Also Read

GDP

Statsguru: Deflators likely to offset corporate results' impact on GDPpremium

Jeffrey Sachs

India should join RCEP, focus on East Asia for GDP growth: Jeffrey Sachs

bsfinance

US tariff impact: India's FY26 GDP growth likely to take 60-bp hitpremium

gross domestic product gdp

Trump's tariff hike could shave 0.3 pp off India's GDP: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs trims India's GDP forecast on Trump's 25% tariffs

The poll showed India GDP growth slowing to 6.5 per cent this quarter, 6.3 per cent in October-December and 6.2 per cent in January-March. Growth was forecast to average 6.3 per cent this fiscal year, the slowest in five years.

"Industrial growth has not been very good, and manufacturing is also showing sluggish signs," said Madhavankutty G, chief economist at Canara Bank. "Tariffs and global uncertainties have been one of the major factors that created a shock - and that has slowed private capex."

Gross value added (GVA), a measure of economic activity considered more stable than GDP, rose 6.4 per cent in the June quarter, the poll predicted. GVA excludes volatile indirect taxes and government subsidies.

Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale, said the boost from indirect tax changes and subsidy cuts that lifted GDP above GVA in January-March likely faded in April-June, adding that structural challenges are holding back faster growth.

While easing food prices and robust growth in the agricultural sector have kept rural demand resilient, economists said stagnant wages and job cuts were holding back urban consumption.

That has prompted the government to ramp up spending, which began long before recent deteriorating ties with the US, a major buyer of India's services exports and India's top destination for exported goods.

Capital expenditure surged 52 per cent year-on-year to around 2.8 trillion rupees ($32.00 billion) as of June data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also proposed lowering consumption levies on everyday goods and small cars to boost demand.

Some economists warn urban consumption will only rebound if private investment accelerates.

"At 6.4-6.5 per cent (GDP growth), we won't be able to create meaningful employment on a sustained basis," said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist at Piramal Group.

"Government expenditure and infrastructure investments can take some of the load in generating employment...(but) it is private capex that has to pick up, to ensure good-quality, high-paying jobs for a large section of our population."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

us tariffs

50% US tariff on India takes effect Wednesday; exporters seek urgent reliefpremium

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

50% US tariffs kick in from Wednesday: Shrimp crimp for sellers, consumerspremium

Xiaobing Feng

Committed to energy ties with India, says senior US Embassy officialpremium

steelmakers, steel

Safeguard duty on steel: More than a safety net, but is it enough?premium

Goods and services tax, gst

Ease of doing business: Multiplexes seek GST reforms on movie tickets, F&Bpremium

Topics : India GDP growth India GDP Indian Economy Indian economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesSEBI Jane Street HearingGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon