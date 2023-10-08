close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Israel trade with India nearly doubled after Covid-19 pandemic, shows data

Petroleum products have been a key part of increased engagement

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya NandiSachin P Mampatta Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s trade ties with Israel have only strengthened in the years after 2019.

The total value of trade rose to $10.5 billion on a rolling four-quarter basis in June 2023

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Air India cancels all flights to and from Tel Aviv till Oct 14

Hackers release sensitive information after ransomware attack on CommScope

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

MotoGP Bharat, Trade show: Transport, traffic, tickets, dates and more

UN Child and Armed Conflict report: What it is and why India was removed?

US inflation seen corroborating higher for longer Fed, CPI increase at 0.3%

India, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on grid connection and green hydrogen

Attack on Israel may boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets, say analysts

British delegation to commence next round of India-UK FTA talks on Oct 9

CII business confidence index at three-quarter high of 67.1 in Q2

Topics : India Israel ties Hamas Israel-Palestine India trade

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon