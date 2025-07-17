India likely to settle for 10-15% tariff in interim trade deal with US

India may have to settle for tariffs of up to 15 per cent on its shipments under the interim trade deal with the US, currently under discussion, a government official said requesting anonymity. This will still put it in a better position than competing developing countries, such as Indonesia (19 per cent) and Vietnam (20 per cent), which have agreed to higher tariffs in deals with Washington.

“The US made it clear to us that even in trade deals, the 10 per cent base tariff will remain, though we were hoping to get relief on that. Now, we are seeking