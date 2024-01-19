Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India needs over 2,500 new aircraft deliveries by 2042: Boeing outlook

According to Boeing, India is the only large economy, a large market in Asia that has evolved to pre-pandemic levels both domestically and internationally in terms of demand

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Backed by high traffic growth, India will need more than 2,500 new aircraft deliveries by 2042, Darren Hulst, Boeing vice-president of Commercial Marketing said on Friday.
Addressing a press conference, Hulst said to meet rising passenger and cargo demand, South Asian carriers are projected to quadruple the size of their fleets over the next two decades and they will require more than 2,705 new airplanes to address growth and fleet replacement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Over 92 per cent of that (2,705) or over 2,500 (aircraft India will need) by 2042. It is based on the (forecast given in) middle of the last year," he told reporters.
"We project that carriers here (South Asia including India) will need more than 2,700 aircraft deliveries by the year 2042," he said, adding a similar composition of the fleet with more than 2,300 single aisle, nearly 400 wide body aircraft for long haul.
According to Boeing, India is the only large economy, a large market in Asia that has evolved to pre-pandemic levels both domestically and internationally in terms of demand.
That reflects how important air travel is in the marketplace, also the strength of the Indian economy and how connected a traveller is to continued growth, he further said.
He said it is expected the India cargo fleet will go 80 airplanes over next 20 years asserting that a massive untapped potential with only 15 freighter aircraft now.

Also Read

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Growth fundamentals of aviation sector strong, no slowdown: Boeing India

No adverse findings in Boeing 737 Max planes, says Akasa post-inspection

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

Boeing's legacy vanished into thin air. Saving it will take years

India to budget fiscal deficit at 5.3% of GDP in FY25: BofA Securities

Wheat production likely to be good this year: Agri Minister Arjun Munda

India, Singapore pact in climate finance has promising future: NITI Aayog

India takes investment spotlight while risks weigh in China: Suntory CEO

India sets up int'l alliance for global good, gender equity and equality

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : civil aviation sector India airlines air travel in India Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon