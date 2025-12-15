Monday, December 15, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India rejects US dumping claim, says basmati rice exports are premium-grade

India rejects US dumping claim, says basmati rice exports are premium-grade

India, the world's largest rice exporter, shipped 20.2 million metric tons of rice in the 2024/25 financial year ending in March, including 335,554 tons to the United States

In August, Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50% | (Photo: Unsplash)

Reuters New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

India rejected on Monday US accusations that it is "dumping" rice in the United States, saying its rice exports are primarily premium-grade basmati which typically commands higher prices than non-basmati varieties.

US President Donald Trump said last week that more tariffs could be imposed on Indian rice, accusing India of "dumping" its shipments into the US market, referring to a practice whereby a product is exported at a price lower than its normal price.

"We don't see a prima facie case of dumping, and as far as we know, the US has not started any anti-dumping investigation either," Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal told a news conference.

 

In August, Trump doubled tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50%, hitting exports of textiles, chemicals and food items such as shrimp.

India, the world's largest rice exporter, shipped 20.2 million metric tons of rice in the 2024/25 financial year ending in March, including 335,554 tons to the United States, of which 274,213 tons were basmati rice.

A team led by Agrawal met US Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer in Delhi last week to discuss bilateral trade including talks on a proposed trade pact.

Topics : India rice exports US tariff Basmati exports

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

