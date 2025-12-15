Monday, December 15, 2025 | 04:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops by up to ₹40,000; know how to grab the deal

Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops by up to ₹40,000; know how to grab the deal

Flipkart's 'End of Season Sale' brings a major price cut on the iPhone 16 Pro under ₹70,000, making it one of the best iPhone deals this season. Know how the deal works smoothly online

Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops

Apple iPhone 16 Pro price drops

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you intend to purchase an iPhone, now might be the ideal moment to choose a Pro model. Flipkart is currently offering a significant discount on Apple's iPhone 16 Pro, with prices as low as Rs 40,000 during the current 'End of Season Sale'.
 
Depending on the mode of payment used, customers can purchase the iPhone 16 Pro for less than Rs 70,000 as part of Flipkart's End of Season Sale. Although stocks are anticipated to be limited, the deal is active from December 12 to December 21.

How to avail the iPhone 16 Pro deal?

Open the Flipkart app or website.
 
Type the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) variant in the search, and the page will be displayed.
Now fill out the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers

Also Read

Apple Fitness Plus launching in India Dec 15

Apple Fitness+ subscription services now available in India: Check plans

iOS 26.2 update on iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones

Apple India

US appeals court backs Apple contempt ruling, allows iPhone app store fees

Apple India

Apple Glasses may debut in 2026 with AI, Siri upgrades: What to expect

Apple, Apple iPhone, iphone manufacturing in India

SR Batliboi & Associates flags gaps in Apple GCC data backup, audit trails

Pick the exchange option and enter your old phone details, like name, model, and IMEI are some of the basic details they ask for.
Check the price, which may vary based on exchange value and venue. 

iPhone 16 Pro price cut on Flipkart: How much can you save?

An Rs 4,000 immediate discount is available to customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Additionally, depending on the model and condition of the previous smartphone being turned in, Flipkart is providing an exchange benefit of up to Rs 68,050. 
 
These deals, when paired with an exchange offer on the online store, will lower the iPhone 16 Pro's effective price to less than Rs 70,000, making it one of the biggest iPhone reductions available outside of holiday promotions. 
 
People with mid-range smartphones can still save between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 with a combination of bank and exchange incentives.

iPhone 16 Pro details, features, and more

Despite the availability of more recent models, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a phenomenal flagship device. The gadget has Ceramic Shield protection and a titanium frame. Additionally, it is available in four colour variations like Desert Titanium, White, Natural, and Black.
 
The phone is perfect for gaming, streaming, and video creation because it has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. 
 
The gadget easily manages AI tasks, multitasking, and high-end gaming thanks to Apple's A18 Pro chipset, which is manufactured using a 3nm technology, and Apple Intelligence capabilities in iOS.
 
The iPhone has never discouraged its use in photography. The iPhone 16 Pro's 48MP primary camera, 48MP ultra-wide, and dual telephoto lenses with up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom are its main features. The device has 4K Dolby Vision, ProRes recording, and spatial video capabilities for videography.
 

More From This Section

Labourers, Labourer. Labour Day

Explained: Why govt wants to replace MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G after 20 years

MGNREGA workers, labourers

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-G RaM G, to change funding pattern

Trade, tariffs

Exports jump to 10-yr high of $38.13 bn in November, imports down 1.88%

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

The year of tariffs: How Trump's policies affected India's exports in 2025

WPI, WPI Inflation

India's wholesale inflation rises to -0.32% in Nov against -1.21% in Oct

Topics : Apple Apple iPhone sales Flipkart sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon