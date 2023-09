India trade talks 'continue as before' amid Canada allegations: Britain

MSMEs not integrated with e-commerce platforms face survival threat: ICRIER

Tensions with Canada: Multi-billion economic ties at risk if rift widens

Global debt hit record $307 trn in Q2 despite rising interest rate

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

The diplomatic row with Canada, among other factors, could potentially disrupt masoor imports into India. Masoor is primarily cultivated in Canada, and India is a significant importer of this commodity.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com