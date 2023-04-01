India's defence equipment exports reach Rs 16,000 crore this year



This amounts to a ten-fold increase since 2016-17 when exports were Rs 1,521 crore. While India remains the world’s biggest defence importer, its defence and aerospace industry is now exporting defence products to over 85 countries. India’s exports of defence equipment have reached an all-time high of Rs 16,000 crore in Financial Year 2022-23, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced on Saturday.



“Indian industry has shown its capability of design and development to the world, with 100 firms exporting defence products at present. The rising defence exports and participation of 104 countries in Aero India 2023 are proof of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities,” stated an MoD release today. This is an important step towards the MoD’s stated target of exporting Rs 25,000 crore worth of defence and aerospace equipment annually by 2025.



To boost defence exports, the government has taken a number of policy initiatives and brought reforms over the last 5-6 years. These include simplification of export procedures, which have been made industry-friendly. Delays have been curtailed with ease of doing business measures, such as end-to-end online export authorisation. “Today, India, which was known as an importer about eight years back, exports major platforms like Dornier-228, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), BrahMos Missiles, Akash Missile systems, radars, simulators, mine protected vehicles, armoured vehicles, Pinaka rockets and launchers, ammunitions, thermal imagers, body armours, besides systems, Line Replaceable Units and parts and components of avionics and small arms. There is growing global demand for LCA-Tejas, Light Combat Helicopters, aircraft carrier, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) activities etc.,” said the MoD.

Also Read Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course? Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns? Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt Have India's exports hit a rough patch? Dip in demand from China, Italy may have hit India's merchandise exports Unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March, says CMIE India's Goods and Services Tax mop-up crosses Rs 18 trillion in FY23 Global uncertainties hit office demand, gross leasing falls: Colliers India India and Malaysia can now use Indian rupee to settle trade, says MEA Govt's total liabilities rise 2.6% to Rs 150.95 trn in Q3FY23: Report



OGEL is a one-time export license, which permits the industry to export specified items to specified destinations, enumerated in the OGEL, without seeking export authorisation during the validity of the OGEL. Besides these, the government has notified three Open General Export Licenses (OGEL) for the export of parts and components, transfer of technology (ToT) and major platforms and equipment.