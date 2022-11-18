JUST IN
Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group: Shah
All SC benches to hear 10 matrimonial cases, 10 bail pleas every day: CJI
Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?
As number of tigers rises in Assam, risk of human-tiger conflicts grows
How is game of skill different from game of chance?
And, blast-off: Skyroot launches India's first pvt sector rocket Vikram-S
India saw third-highest crypto app downloads between 2015 and 2022: BIS
Editors Guild condemns threats to journalists in Kashmir, seeks support
India hits back after Pakistan rakes Jammu & Kashmir issue at UNGA
Cost must be imposed on nations which aid terrorism, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Business Standard

Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?

India is turning the corner in defence equipment manufacturing. PM Modi recently said India's defence exports have shot up eight times since 2014. So have we finally laid the ghost of Bofors to rest?

Topics
Bofors | Defence Exports | Artillery guns deal

Bhaswar Kumar & Ajai Shukla  |  New Delhi 

guns, military, army, bofors
File photo of Bofors gun 155mm. Photo courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

ALSO READ

Have India's exports hit a rough patch?

Indigenously developed artillery gun to fire 21-gun salute on I-Day

Explained: How govt imposing curbs on rice exports will affect India

What is going wrong with Indian exports?

MGS, Light Tank, WhaP: DRDO presents 3 'Make in India' successes at DefExpo

    • India is turning the corner in defence equipment manufacturing too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the country’s defence exports have shot up eight times since 2014. While defence minister Rajnath Singh has now set an ambitious target -- to attain another three-fold jump in defence exports from FY22 numbers. And the early signs are good. In January, India signed a deal to arm the Philippines with BrahMos cruise missiles, in what was New Delhi's largest-ever weapons sale abroad. And recently, an Indian private sector company clinched an Armenian contract to supply advanced artillery guns. So have we finally laid the ghost of Bofors to rest?

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:51 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU