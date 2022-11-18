Has India finally buried the Bofors ghost with export of big guns?
India is turning the corner in defence equipment manufacturing. PM Modi recently said India's defence exports have shot up eight times since 2014. So have we finally laid the ghost of Bofors to rest?
India is turning the corner in defence equipment manufacturing too. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the country’s defence exports have shot up eight times since 2014. While defence minister Rajnath Singh has now set an ambitious target -- to attain another three-fold jump in defence exports from FY22 numbers. And the early signs are good. In January, India signed a deal to arm the Philippines with BrahMos cruise missiles, in what was New Delhi's largest-ever weapons sale abroad. And recently, an Indian private sector company clinched an Armenian contract to supply advanced artillery guns. So have we finally laid the ghost of Bofors to rest?
