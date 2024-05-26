India's GDP growth in Q4 likely slowed to at least a four-quarter low

After experiencing strong growth rates of above 8 per cent for three consecutive quarters, economic growth is expected to have moderated to at least a four-quarter low in the March quarter of FY24 due to a sequential slowdown in key growth drivers, according to analysts.

During the first three quarters of FY24, the economy grew 8.2 per cent, 8.1 per cent, and 8.4 per cent, respectively. The National Statistical Office (NSO) has projected the FY24 growth rate at 7.6 per cent, implicitly assuming 5.9 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of FY24.

The NSO will release the Q4 growth numbers and