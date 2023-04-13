close

India's merchandise trade deficit in March stood at $13.7 billion

That was lower than the $17.43 billion recorded in the previous month, and below the $18.30 billion forecast in a Reuters poll

Reuters
trade, trade deals

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
India's merchandise trade deficit in March stood at $13.7 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Thursday.
 
That was lower than the $17.43 billion recorded in the previous month, and below the $18.30 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

 

Topics : merchandise trade | India trade deficit | imports | Indian exports

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

