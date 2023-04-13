Core inflation falls in March but health inflation remains steady, elevated

The crucial core inflation rate fell to a 10-month low of 6 per cent in March 2023, but health inflation remained steady at 6.59 per cent. This is significant in the time of rising Covid cases.
Core inflation refers to the rate of price rise in non-food and non-fuel items and is regarded as less volatile in nature.
While inflation rates in some other areas within core inflation, such as household goods and services and personal care products, remained elevated, these declined in March compared to February – unlike health.
Or