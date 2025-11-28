Friday, November 28, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's new GDP series in February 2026 to spur IMF rating upgrade

The IMF has 'assured' that its 'C' rating for India's national accounts data will be reassessed once the new gdp series is released in feb 2026

IMF may lift India’s ‘C’ data adequacy rating once the new GDP and inflation series debut in February 2026, following reforms to strengthen transparency, methodology and statistical coverage.

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to upgrade its ‘C’ rating for India’s national accounts data adequacy soon after the Centre unveils the new series of data to track retail inflation and economic output in February 2026. 
The rethink in the IMF is likely driven by recent consultations by its staff with Indian officials that highlighted the ongoing improvements in India’s real sector statistics along with issues they raised in the Fund’s data adequacy assessment of its current data series. 
The IMF has rated India’s national accounts data with a ‘C’ grade in its Data Adequacy Assessment (DAA) for
Topics : Reserve Bank of India International Monetary Fund IMF on India GDP growth CPI Inflation Urjit Patel
