India's new GDP series in February 2026 to spur IMF rating upgrade

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to upgrade its ‘C’ rating for India’s national accounts data adequacy soon after the Centre unveils the new series of data to track retail inflation and economic output in February 2026.

The rethink in the IMF is likely driven by recent consultations by its staff with Indian officials that highlighted the ongoing improvements in India’s real sector statistics along with issues they raised in the Fund’s data adequacy assessment of its current data series.

The IMF has rated India’s national accounts data with a ‘C’ grade in its Data Adequacy Assessment (DAA) for