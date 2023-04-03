India's surging services exports may shield economy from external risks



Service exports are no longer being driven by IT services alone but also by more lucrative offerings such as consulting and research and development, analysts and economists told Reuters. A surge in India's services exports, which hit a record high in the October-December quarter, is expected to shield the economy from external risks as a slowing global economy will likely weigh on the country's merchandise exports.



The services surplus, which deducts any imports in the category, also rose 39.21% to a record $38.7 billion. India's services exports rose 24.5% on year in October-December 2022, hitting a record $83.4 billion during the quarter, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.



"We expect services exports to grow to over $375 billion by March 2024, as compared to $320-350 billion for the year ending March 2023," said Sunil Talati, chairman of the Services Export Promotion Council. This, together with a drop in merchandise trade deficit, resulted in the current account deficit shrinking more than expected to $18.2 billion, or 2.2% of GDP.

Also Read Have India's exports hit a rough patch? RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8% RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement Uttar Pradesh's merchandise exports surge 32% to Rs 60,578 crore Dip in demand from China, Italy may have hit India's merchandise exports Russia shifts to Dubai oil price benchmark in Indian oil deal: Report RBI's MPC meet begins amid expectations of yet another rate hike Acuite Ratings revises downward India's BoP for FY23 to $17 bn from $38 bn Manufacturing PMI at 3-month high of 56.4 in March as input costs decline India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028



October-December merchandise exports stood at $105.6 billion, according to latest RBI data. IT services still accounted for 45% of India's total services exports in April-December. Services exports will likely surpass goods exports by March 2025, he said.



The recent growth in services exports has been largely powered by global capability centres, which have started to offer global clients a range of high-end and critical solutions such as accounting and legal support. Professional and management consulting grew the fastest - at a 29% compounded annual growth rate over the last three years, as per estimates by economists at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets.



Over the last two to three years, there has been a rapid growth in global capability centres, said Sangeeta Gupta, chief strategy officer at software industry lobby group Nasscom. As a result, such exports will hold up better compared to goods exports in the face of a weakening global economy, analysts said.



According to Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, such centres started off providing support functions, but they have now moved up the ladder to tech enablement, business operations, capability development, and even R&D and business development. Nasscom estimates that India is home to over 45% of such global capability centres in the world.



An acceleration in digitalisation after the Covid crisis and a lack of adequate tech talent in some of these countries are key factors, she added. While U.S. companies were the first movers in India, a lot of companies from Europe, Australia and Asia are also exploring stepping up their operations, Nasscom's Gupta said.



EXTERNAL SHIELD Sectors such as tourism, education, financial services and health also contributed to India's higher service exports.



"We now revise our CAD estimates for 2022-23 and 2023-24 to 2% ($68 billion) and 1.4% of GDP ($53 billion)respectively, from 2.6% and 2% earlier, said Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco Research. The continued rise in services exports is likely to help rein in India's current account deficit.