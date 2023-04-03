close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Acuite Ratings revises downward India's BoP for FY23 to $17 bn from $38 bn

The surplus in the capital account increased to $30.2 billion in Q3 from $22.5 billion a year ago and $1.4 billion in Q2 FY23

IANS Chennai
rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Credit rating agency Acuite Ratings & Research on Monday said it has revised its forecast of India's current account deficit to $68 billion from $106 billion and the balance of payments deficit to $17 billion from $38 billion earlier.

In a research report, Acuite Ratings said India's current account deficit narrowed significantly to $18.2 billion (2.2 per cent of gross domestic product-GDP) in Q3 FY23 from $30.9 billion in Q2 FY23 (3.7 per cent of GDP).

The surplus in the capital account increased to $30.2 billion in Q3 from $22.5 billion a year ago and $1.4 billion in Q2 FY23.

According to Acuite Ratings, the net balance of payments (BoP) moved into positive territory, standing at a surplus of $11.1 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q3 FY23 - a turnaround from a deficit of $30.4 bn (3.7 per cent of GDP) in Q2 FY23.

The softening of the global commodity prices, strength in services trade and transfer payments and the robust momentum in banking capital as shown by the Q3 data provides comfort on India external sector, said Acuite Ratings.

"Given the material moderation in monthly trade deficit and softening in crude oil prices, we revise our FY23 current account deficit forecast to $68 billion from $106 billion earlier, and BoP deficit estimate to $17 billion from $38 billion earlier," the credit rating agency said.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

What is the difference between a demat and a trading account?

Manufacturing PMI at 3-month high of 56.4 in March as input costs decline

India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

"Clearly, this has provided fundamental support to the INR (Indian Rupee) even in a challenging external environment and enabled it to stay in a relatively narrow band of 81-83 over the last 6 months," the report said.

--IANS

vj/shb/

Topics : BALANCE OF PAYMENTS | Indian Economy

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Acuite Ratings revises downward India's BoP for FY23 to $17 bn from $38 bn

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Manufacturing PMI at 3-month high of 56.4 in March as input costs decline

Manufacturing sector
3 min read

India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy
2 min read

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
2 min read
Premium

Untimely rains bring relief to thermal units as power, coal demand tapers

coal, fossil fuel
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system: Report

digital payments
4 min read

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

layoffs, job loss, lay-offs, unemployment
2 min read
Premium

Nearly 80% of new wheat arrivals in mandis so far of inferior quality

Wheat
4 min read
Premium

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Oil
6 min read

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon