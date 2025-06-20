India seeks tighter container safety, cargo disclosure norms in IMO meet

After multiple incidents of vessel sinking and fires off Indian coasts, India has asked the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) to tighten container safety and cargo disclosure norms on a “war footing”.

The development comes at the heels of IMO’s ongoing session of the Maritime Safety Committee, where India brought up the recent sinking of the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC ELSA 3 and a fire aboard the MV Wan Hai 503, which, according to officials aware of the matter, has still not been completely extinguished.