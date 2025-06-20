Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India seeks tighter container safety, cargo disclosure norms in IMO meet

India seeks tighter container safety, cargo disclosure norms in IMO meet

The development comes at the heels of IMO's ongoing session of the Maritime Safety Committee, where India brought up the recent sinking of the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC ELSA 3

Two more incidents involving vessels with flammable substances have also taken place in recent weeks off the coasts of Mumbai and Kerala.
premium

Two more incidents involving vessels with flammable substances have also taken place in recent weeks off the coasts of Mumbai and Kerala.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After multiple incidents of vessel sinking and fires off Indian coasts, India has asked the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO) to tighten container safety and cargo disclosure norms on a “war footing”.
 
The development comes at the heels of IMO’s ongoing session of the Maritime Safety Committee, where India brought up the recent sinking of the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC ELSA 3 and a fire aboard the MV Wan Hai 503, which, according to officials aware of the matter, has still not been completely extinguished. 
 
“These
Topics : container vessel Kerala govt Offshore Patrol Vessel Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon