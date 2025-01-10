Business Standard

Home / Economy / News / India sees biggest bond outflows since 2020 amid global volatility

India sees biggest bond outflows since 2020 amid global volatility

They sold a net $705.5 million of fixed-income securities on Jan. 8, according to the Central Depository Services figures compiled by Bloomberg. That's the biggest single-day sale since May 2020

bond market

Indian debt proved a popular play for foreign investors in 2024. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overseas investors sold Indian debt at a pace not seen since the pandemic, as bond markets around the world sold off due to jitters about sticky inflation. 
 
They sold a net $705.5 million of fixed-income securities on Jan. 8, according to the Central Depository Services figures compiled by Bloomberg. That’s the biggest single-day sale since May 2020. 
 
Investors are withdrawing funds amid a global bond market selloff, as they reprice expectations for central bank policy easing. The yield on 30-year US Treasuries rose to the highest in more than a year this week, while the turmoil in UK gilts market has raised concerns that the Bank of England may slow its rate cuts. 
graph
 
 
 
“The year has started with a bearish sentiment toward bonds, globally,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA. “In an environment of a stronger US dollar, global investors are retracting further from emerging markets.” 
 
Indian debt proved a popular play for foreign investors in 2024, attracting inflows as the country’s government bonds joined JPMorgan Chase and Co.’s flagship index. But a narrowing yield gap with the US and a rupee trading at historic lows versus the dollar are denting its appeal. 
 

Topics : India bond market US bond markets Bond markets

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

