close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

India, UAE to discuss investment related challenges as FDI decline in India

The first half of the 2023 calendar year witnessed a 37 per cent drop in FDI equity inflows, totalling $20.21 billion, compared to the same period the previous year

India UAE

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to discuss challenges related to investments by companies from both nations in the upcoming days.

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, will commence a two-day visit to the UAE on Thursday. He will co-chair the 11th India-UAE High Level Task Force on Investments (HLTFI) and interact with key industry figures. The dialogue will also involve the UAE delegation, led by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

An official statement from the commerce department mentioned, "The session will evaluate the progress achieved by the Joint Task Force, aiming to promote investment in sectors ripe for economic growth."

The meeting comes amid a decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India. The first half of the 2023 calendar year witnessed a 37 per cent drop in FDI equity inflows, totalling $20.21 billion, compared to the same period the previous year.

Goyal is also scheduled for bilateral discussions to enhance trade, streamline investment protocols, and reinforce areas of mutual interest, further solidifying the bond between the two countries.

Established in 2013, the joint task force has been instrumental in enhancing trade, investment, and economic ties between the UAE and India. Over the years, the HLTFI has effectively addressed various challenges encountered by firms from both nations.

Also Read

India-UAE aim to double non-oil trade to $100 bn by 2030: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal to visit UK for FTA negotiations, review progress of TEPA

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

Crude prices beyond $100 per barrel to create large, organised chaos: Puri

PLI good for telecom, need to adjust for others: NITI Member Virmani

India's experience of manufacturing GDP growth different: NITI member

Tamil Nadu govt to explore large scale green energy storage options

NIIF launches $600 mn India-Japan bilateral fund in collaboration with JBIC


This meeting holds significance as it's the first since the one-year anniversary of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Additionally, during Goyal's visit, NPCI International Payments Ltd, NPCI's international division, is expected to collaborate with Al Etihad Payments in Abu Dhabi, aiming to enhance cross-border payment transactions and champion the RuPay debit and credit cards.
Topics : Piyush Goyal investment in India India UAE

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHDFC Bank Home LoanLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Cup England Schedule & SquadAsian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallySikkim flash Flood

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon