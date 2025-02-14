India-US ties: First tranche of trade deal to be negotiated over 7-8 months

India and the United States (US) have agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a ‘mutually-beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement’ over the next seven-eight months.

Experts see this as a way to address the American President’s incessant comments on India being the “biggest tariff abuser”.

Both the countries will hold talks for increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepening supply chain integration, said the joint statement released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s meeting at the White House.

The proposed trade deal will be in line with the ‘bold new goal’ set by