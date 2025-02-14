Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-US ties: First tranche of trade deal to be negotiated over 7-8 months

India-US ties: First tranche of trade deal to be negotiated over 7-8 months

Experts upbeat as this comes after Trump's comments on India being the 'biggest tariff abuser'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House Photo: Reuters
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House Photo: Reuters

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States (US) have agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a ‘mutually-beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement’ over the next seven-eight months.
 
Experts see this as a way to address the American President’s incessant comments on India being the “biggest tariff abuser”.
 
Both the countries will hold talks for increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and deepening supply chain integration, said the joint statement released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s meeting at the White House.
 
The proposed trade deal will be in line with the ‘bold new goal’ set by
Topics : US India relations trade agreements India trade policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon