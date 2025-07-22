India-US trade deal negotiations pushed beyond Donald Trump's deadline

Amid persistent uncertainty over an interim trade deal between India and the United States (US), the next round of formal negotiations has been pushed beyond the August 1 deadline. “The next formal round of talks is now scheduled to take place in the second half of August in New Delhi,” a senior government official told Business Standard, adding that both sides were currently engaged in virtual talks.

A team of officials from Washington DC will visit India for a sixth round of negotiation, around a month after negotiators from both sides wrapped up the fifth round of talks in Washington