India-US trade deal negotiations pushed beyond Donald Trump's deadline

India-US trade deal negotiations pushed beyond Donald Trump's deadline

A team of officials from Washington DC will visit India for a sixth round of negotiation, around a month after negotiators from both sides wrapped up the fifth round of talks in Washington last week

India could face up to 26 per cent reciprocal tariff from August 1 if no agreement is reached by then

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:06 AM IST

Amid persistent uncertainty over an interim trade deal between India and the United States (US), the next round of formal negotiations has been pushed beyond the August 1 deadline. “The next formal round of talks is now scheduled to take place in the second half of August in New Delhi,” a senior government official told Business Standard, adding that both sides were currently engaged in virtual talks.
 
A team of officials from Washington DC will visit India for a sixth round of negotiation, around a month after negotiators from both sides wrapped up the fifth round of talks in Washington
