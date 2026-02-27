Friday, February 27, 2026 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-US trade deal will be 'rebalanced' if situation changes: Piyush Goyal

India-US trade deal will be 'rebalanced' if situation changes: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that Indian trade authorities are closely tracking developments after the US Supreme Court ruling against country-specific tariffs

India will never open up its dairy sector, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday, while highlighting the details of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also said that no genetically modified (GM) foods will come to India under the trade deal. (Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India would "rebalance" its proposed trade pact with the United States (US) if the circumstances change following the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down President Donald Trump's country-specific tariffs.
 
Speaking at an event, Goyal said Indian trade authorities are closely tracking developments and remain in touch with their US counterparts. "It’s an evolving situation. The Trump administration has made some comments; they have other tools that they can use, next week they can increase it to 15 per cent. Various dialogues are going on. I had said that if the circumstances change, the deal will be rebalanced," he said. 
 
 
Earlier this week, in his first comments at the Business Standard's Manthan Summit after the Supreme Court ruling, Goyal said India will resume trade negotiations with the US once there is greater clarity on the tariff situation.
 
The US Supreme Court, last week, struck down President Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to levy country-specific reciprocal tariffs. In the aftermath of the ruling, Washington introduced a uniform 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act. He also ordered new investigations under other laws that could allow him to reimpose the tariffs.

Farmers interest protected

Further addressing concerns regarding farmers' interest, Goyal on Friday also said that no genetically modified (GM) foods will come to India under the trade deal. He added that dairy, maize and soybean are also exempted from the deal.

More From This Section

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

India's growth may outpace current estimates after GDP data overhaul

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (centre), with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick (left) and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: @PiyushGoyal/X)

Howard Lutnick meets Piyush Goyal, holds 'highly productive' trade talks

GDP Growth

What shifts beyond the base under India's new GDP series overhaulpremium

gross domestic product, GDP Growth

A beginner's guide to GDP estimates ahead of the release of new seriespremium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

New GDP series: How revisions in FY2011-12 rewrote high-growth years

Topics : Piyush Goyal India US Trade Deal BS Web Reports Commerce ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanAirtel Share PricePakistan Afghanistan Conflict