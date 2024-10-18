Indian banks in Canada fear business loss amid ongoing diplomatic row

If there is a decline in the number of Indian students pursuing higher studies in Canada due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, it may have implications for Indian banks operating in the North American country, senior bank officials said.



India and Canada have expelled their top diplomats amid escalating tensions over the assassination of a Khalistani leader on Canadian soil.



“Majority of our customers in Canada are Indian students who do financial transactions through us. If there is a fall in Indian students travelling to Canada for studies, it may impact