Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Indian banks in Canada fear business loss amid ongoing diplomatic row

Indian banks in Canada fear business loss amid ongoing diplomatic row

State Bank of India and ICICI Bank, which both have subsidiaries in Canada, could face potential impacts if this key segment of their customer base shrinks

Bank
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If there is a decline in the number of Indian students pursuing higher studies in Canada due to the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, it may have implications for Indian banks operating in the North American country, senior bank officials said.
 
India and Canada have expelled their top diplomats amid escalating tensions over the assassination of a Khalistani leader on Canadian soil.
 
“Majority of our customers in Canada are Indian students who do financial transactions through us. If there is a fall in Indian students travelling to Canada for studies, it may impact
Topics : India-Canada Indian Banks Migration

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon