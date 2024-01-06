Indians' willingness to spend back at pre-Covid level, shows data

Indian consumer sentiment has bounced back to levels not seen since before the national lockdown in March 2020.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) Index of Consumer Sentiments for December 2023 has surpassed the figures last recorded in February 2020, a month before the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread Covid-19 pandemic. Consumer sentiment nosedived in the months that followed.



However, this recovery seen at the national level conceals disparities between regions and income groups, as revealed by an analysis of CMIE data. The index, which has been available since September-December 2015 with a base value of 100,