Investment picks up, consumption seen marginally easing in FY26: NSO

Supported by strong buoyancy in public sector capital expenditure (capex), growth in infrastructure investment is expected to accelerate in the current financial year (FY26) compared to FY25, according to the First Advance Estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY26 released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the narrowing of the rural-urban gap prompted by low inflation may lead to broad-based consumption demand.

NSO data shows that the share of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), a proxy for infrastructure investment in the economy, is expected to rise marginally from 29.9 per cent in FY25 to 30 per cent of GDP in FY26 in nominal terms. Moreover, in real terms, growth in investment demand is likely to rise to 7.8 per cent in FY26 compared to 7.1 per cent in the previous financial year.

Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings and Research, said that the robust investment demand in the economy is led by public sector capex, which is expected to grow at 29.9 per cent year-on-year in the first half of FY26. However, a broad-based private capex cycle is yet to materialise.

“Broad-based private capex cycle is still yet to happen. Meanwhile, sectors such as power (thermal as well as renewables), transmission and distribution, logistics, warehousing, and commercial and retail real estate continue to show their capex growth momentum,” he added.

Dharamkriti Joshi, chief economist, CRISIL, said that the agency expects the government to maintain capital expenditure growth at a moderate pace in the forthcoming Budget.

“Of late, the government has been advancing domestic reforms, including deregulation, to improve the business climate and enhance the economy’s long-term growth potential. These measures could have a positive impact on private investments, which are beginning to show some signs of improvement,” he added.

Similarly, the share of private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) in GDP, which is a proxy for household consumption, is expected to rise by 10 basis points from 61.4 per cent in FY25 to 61.5 per cent in FY26 in nominal terms. However, private spending growth is projected to fall to 7 per cent in FY26 from 7.2 per cent in FY25 in real terms.

“Key factors leading to strong consumption demand are strong services growth, low inflation leading to real wage rates turning positive, the income tax cut announced in the FY26 Budget, and GST rationalisation. Automobile sales and air passenger traffic trends also point towards sustenance of consumption demand in the economy,” Jasrai said.

The share of government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) in GDP, which reflects revenue expenditure, is expected to slide to 9.9 per cent in FY26 from 10 per cent in FY25 in nominal terms. However, in real terms, GFCE is expected to pick up pace in FY26 to grow at 5.2 per cent from 2.3 per cent in FY25, broadly led by the state governments.