Strong macro-economic headwinds causing turbulence to the $245-billion Indian IT industry are yet to calm down. Top Indian IT services companies are likely to post a decline or just marginal growth in sequential revenue in Q1 due to a soft discretionary spending environment and the pullback of projects in financial services and telecom.Though the first quarter is seasonally strong for IT firms, “June 2023 will be an exception”, according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. Revenues are likely to decline for companies like Wipro and Tech Mahindra, remain flat for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and marginally grow at 1 per cent for players like HCL Tech and Infosys.“We believe revenue growth YoY will move to low-single digits from high-single digits. Weak discretionary spending across many verticals, and especially in financial services, telecom and hi-tech, could contribute to weak trends. US dollar growth QoQ will be aided by a cross-currency tailwind of 13-42 basis points,” Kotak analysts said in a report.Analysts at ICICI Securities concur with the view that a weak demand environment is likely to drag growth. “Due to macro headwinds in key industry verticals like banking and hi-tech, and in key geographies like US and Europe, with persistently high interest rates and inflationary pressure, discretionary technology demand is getting delayed. There is higher level of scrutiny around each deal due to which pipeline to conversion is taking longer than usual and in certain cases orderbook to revenue conversion is also slow,” ICICI Securities said in a pre-earnings report.Accenture’s recent earnings also indicate smaller deals around digital transformation and consulting are drying up and there is more focus on large cost optimisation deals. In such a scenario, analysts believe the duration of contracts would increase with slower conversion of orderbook to revenue.Accenture, regarded as a barometer for the sector, expects revenues for the fourth quarter of FY23 to be in the range of $15.75-16.35 billion, up 2-6 per cent in local currency but below Street estimates, indicating a slowdown in technology budget. For full fiscal 2023 too, the company lowered its revenue growth guidance to be in the range of 8-9 per cent in local currency, from 8-10 per cent previously. Most analysts are of the view that margins will see a decline. “EBIT margin will likely decline 20-90 basis points sequentially unless companies cut variable compensation due to: (a) operating leverage hit resulting from revenue decline and (b) compensation revision for a few companies. EBIT margin will increase marginally on a YoY basis. Typical levers such as utilisation rate and pyramid are difficult to utilise quickly in a low-growth environment,” Kotak said.Revenue growth outlook is expected to remain unchanged. The Kotak analysts said that Infosys may tighten its revenue growth guidance range to 4-6 per cent from 4-7 per cent earlier. HCL Tech will likely retain its 6-8 per cent revenue growth guidance. Wipro’s quarterly revenue outlook for the September 2023 quarter will be muted at (-)1 per cent to 1 per cent range. Industry leaders have also expressed concerns on the general macroeconomic outlook. “The global economic outlook for 2023 appears to have downside risk and the global GDP is expected to grow at about 2.9 per cent,” TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran told shareholders during the latest annual general meeting (AGM).“The receding pandemic brought an end to one set of challenges, but its aftermath has created new ones. The cocktail of inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, war, demand volatility, supply chain dislocations, the shift from efficiency to resilience and security, all morphing quickly and without warning is upon us,” Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani said during the 42nd AGM.“We turn cautious on the Indian IT services sector for the near term (3-6 months) given there could be downside risks to consensus earnings forecasts for Q1/Q2 FY24E and FY24E with macro headwinds continuing to persist at least for the next few quarters,” ICICI Securities said.Revision of FY24 revenue growth guidance, demand trends in key verticals like BFSI, retail, manufacturing and communications, and deal pipeline are some of the key factors to monitor, according to Emkay Research. The other critical factors to watch out for include: flow of smaller deals and discretionary spending, pricing environment, variable compensation, and hiring plans. Management commentary on demand trends across geographies and update on project delays, deferrals, and cancellations due to macro uncertainties will also be monitored.Revenue forecast estimates:Infosys likely to lower revenue growth guidance to 4-6% from 4-7% earlierHCL Tech will likely retain its 6-8% revenue growth guidanceWipro likely to peg a -1 to 1% revenue growth for September quarterC/C revenue growth (QoQ, %)Q4 FY23Q1 FY24 (Estimate)TCS0.60.0Infosys-3.21.0Wipro-0.6-1.9HCL Tech-1.21.0Tech Mahindra0.3-1.8 Source: Kotak report