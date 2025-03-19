Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki take the lead in PM Internship Scheme

Jubilant Foodworks Limited, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, Reliance Industries and Eicher Motors have emerged as the top five companies to provide internship opportunities under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), according to the Standing Committee report on demands for grants by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) tabled on Wednesday.

The parliamentary panel, while taking note of the issues facing the scheme such as mismatch between the number of internship opportunities offered and actual participation, imbalanced gender ratio of interns and under utilisation of funds by the scheme has directed MCA to take prompt corrective actions and mass outreach programmes.

In