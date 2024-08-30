Key infra sectors' growth slows down to 6.1% in July, shows govt data

The growth in production of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 6.1 per cent in July this year due to a decline in the output of crude oil and natural gas, according to official data released on Friday.

The growth rate, however, is up from 5.1 per cent in June.

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 8.5 per cent in July 2023.

During April-July this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose by 6.1 per cent against 6.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.