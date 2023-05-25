close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Modi govt enters final year of 2nd term: Business that remains unfinished

Here's a look at some projects that are hanging fire

BS Reporters New Delhi
labour
Premium

Since labour is a concurrent subject, it will take a lot of effort to bring all states and stakeholders on the same page

5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST
Follow Us
On September 23, 2020, when Parliament passed three labour reform Bills to replace 29 existing labour laws, amid a boycott by the Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the “futuristic legislation” that would ensure workers’ well-being, reduce compliance burden and boost economic growth.
Nearly three years later, the reform remains on the back burner amid opposition from labour unions and many state governments. As the Narendra Modi government enters the final year of its second term in office, it has little time left to complete its unfinished agenda.
Amit Basole, a professor at the Azim Premji University, says the cobweb of existing labour regulations necessitated these codes. However, the government has to walk a tightrope between entrepreneurs’ need for a flexible regime and workers’ welfare.
Or

Also Read

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

Foxconn deal: Karnataka labour laws in focus, Tamil Nadu may follow

Valuation, capital gains tax treatment key risks for the market: Analysts

Top CEOs got an average hike of 9% in 2022, workers' wages fell 3%: Oxfam

Labour laws' fairness challenge

India appeals to the void in WTO dispute over ICT tariffs on mobile phones

Govt caps amount of interest subvention at Rs 10 cr per IEC holder

Centre further ups 2023 wheat production estimate to 112.74 million tonnes

Don't see another US Fed rate hike soon, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

India bats for bringing fugitive offenders to justice at G20 meeting

Topics : labour reforms Modi govt

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India appeals to the void in WTO dispute over ICT tariffs on mobile phones

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt caps amount of interest subvention at Rs 10 cr per IEC holder

trade, trade deals
1 min read

Centre further ups 2023 wheat production estimate to 112.74 million tonnes

wheat production
2 min read

Don't see another US Fed rate hike soon, says CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran
4 min read

India bats for bringing fugitive offenders to justice at G20 meeting

g20
3 min read

Most Popular

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon