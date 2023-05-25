Modi govt enters final year of 2nd term: Business that remains unfinished

Amit Basole, a professor at the Azim Premji University, says the cobweb of existing labour regulations necessitated these codes. However, the government has to walk a tightrope between entrepreneurs’ need for a flexible regime and workers’ welfare.

Nearly three years later, the reform remains on the back burner amid opposition from labour unions and many state governments. As the Narendra Modi government enters the final year of its second term in office, it has little time left to complete its unfinished agenda.